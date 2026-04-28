Royal Caribbean orders two additional ships from Finnish builder

Royal Caribbean International has placed orders for two new cruise ships in a series to be built by Meyer Turku of Finland.

The ships will be the sixth and seventh in the same series as the 2024-built Icon of the Seas, the 2025-built Star of the Seas, and Legend of the Seas (pictured), which recently began undergoing sea trials.

Upon completion, the new ships will each measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and will boast over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated into each ship's hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.