Finnish yard starts building fifth cruise ship in series for Royal Caribbean

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has begun construction on the fifth cruise ship in a series ordered by Royal Caribbean International.

The order for the ship was placed in September 2025 as part of a frame agreement under which Meyer Turku will build ships for Royal Caribbean through 2036.

The ship belongs to the same series as Icon of the Seas, which was delivered in 2023, and Star of the Seas (pictured), which was handed over last year.