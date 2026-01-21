Finnish yard starts building fifth cruise ship in series for Royal Caribbean
Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has begun construction on the fifth cruise ship in a series ordered by Royal Caribbean International.
The order for the ship was placed in September 2025 as part of a frame agreement under which Meyer Turku will build ships for Royal Caribbean through 2036.
The ship belongs to the same series as Icon of the Seas, which was delivered in 2023, and Star of the Seas (pictured), which was handed over last year.
Upon completion, the ship will measure 364.75 by 48.47 metres and will boast over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.
The ship's propulsion system will consist of six dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells. The latter will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as freshwater.
The guest cabins and other public spaces will be distributed across 20 decks. Accommodation selections will include suites, balcony staterooms, ocean view staterooms, and interior cabins. Some family suites will cover three decks and will feature private balconies and indoor slides.