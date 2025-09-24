Royal Caribbean orders additional cruise ships from Finnish builder

Royal Caribbean International and Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku have entered into a frame agreement under which Meyer Turku will build ships for Royal Caribbean through 2036.

Meyer Turku said the long-term agreement also confirms the order of the fifth ship in the series that also includes the 2024-built Icon of the Seas and the 2025-built Star of the Seas (pictured).

Royal Caribbean may also exercise options for up to two additional ships from the same series.