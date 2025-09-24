Cruise

Royal Caribbean orders additional cruise ships from Finnish builder

Royal Caribbean International's cruise ship Star of the Seas (foreground) and her still unnamed sister at Meyer Turku's shipyard in Finland
Royal Caribbean International and Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku have entered into a frame agreement under which Meyer Turku will build ships for Royal Caribbean through 2036.

Meyer Turku said the long-term agreement also confirms the order of the fifth ship in the series that also includes the 2024-built Icon of the Seas and the 2025-built Star of the Seas (pictured).

Royal Caribbean may also exercise options for up to two additional ships from the same series.

Upon completion, each of the new ships will measure 364.75 by 48.47 metres and will boast over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.

Each ship's propulsion system will consist of six dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells. The latter will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as freshwater.

