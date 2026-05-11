FEATURE | Hantavirus ordeal on cruise ship ends for last six passengers

The last six passengers and some crew members of the hantavirus-hit MV Hondius left the ship on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Monday as its captain praised their patience and discipline during an "extremely challenging" few weeks.

The final passengers - four Australians, one Briton who lives in Australia and a New Zealander - were waiting to be taken off the Hondius, a polar expedition ship, in small boats for transfer to Tenerife where a flight would take them to the Netherlands to spend time in quarantine.

19 crew members from the ship and three doctors who treated them were due to take off for the Netherlands on an earlier flight, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

The Hondius was then due to continue its journey with 26 crew members to the Netherlands - its flag state - where it would be disinfected, health authorities said.