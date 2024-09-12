Bailout for troubled German shipyard gets parliamentary approval

The move had been considered earlier by the country's federal government in light of the financial difficulty experienced by the company. The proposed lifeline has also secured backing from Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who confirmed the government's promise of support during a recent visit to the yard's facilities in Papenburg.

Meyer Werft had incurred losses following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and a significant decrease in orders for new vessels. The company was then forced to temporarily reduce its production activities, resulting in only one large and one small cruise ship being completed each year.