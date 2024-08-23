Germany's Chancellor pledges government support for local shipyard

During the same visit, Mr Scholz and Lower Saxony's Minister President Stephan Weil expressed their support for Meyer Werft as part of a restructuring program.

Bernd Eikens, Meyer Werft's Chief Executive Officer, and Ralf Schmitz, the restructuring expert appointed by the company, declared in a joint statement that "the way has now been paved for the start of restructuring and securing the future of the shipyard."