German government mulling lifeline for troubled local shipyard

Germany's federal government is considering extending support to a local shipbuilder that has been beset by financial difficulty, a spokesperson of the country's economic ministry confirmed earlier this week. The proposed step will benefit Meyer Werft, a yard in Papenburg in Lower Saxony that specialises in the construction of cruise ships for both domestic and overseas customers.

As part of its restructuring, Meyer Werft must raise €2.7 billion (US$2.9 billion) over the next few years to compensate for losses it had incurred. The government will decide whether to extend a financial lifeline to the cash-strapped shipyard following an assessment.