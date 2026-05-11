Australia to evacuate, quarantine citizens from virus-stricken cruise ship

Australia will charter a flight to evacuate its citizens from a Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak, with returning passengers quarantined on arrival, the government said on Monday.
Eight people no longer on the Hondius have fallen ill, according to a World Health Organisation tally from Friday, of which six are confirmed to have contracted the virus. Three have died, a Dutch couple and a German national.
Environment Minister Murray Watt said four Australians, one resident of Tenerife and one resident of New Zealand will be repatriated.
"This is being done via an Australian government-supported flight, and we expect those people to return to Australia soon," Watt told reporters in Canberra.
Health Minister Mark Butler told a news conference the returning passengers will be quarantined at a facility in Western Australia for a minimum of three weeks.
"I want to stress that our primary responsibility as a government, obviously, is to keep our community safe and healthy," he said.
"We also have a responsibility to those passengers, to bring them home and to protect them from any risk, no matter how small, of potentially transmitting the virus without knowing it."
New Zealand's Director of Public Health Corina Grey said in a statement on Monday that the country's health services had the capacity to support any quarantine measures if required.
Spain, France and the United States have evacuated their citizens from the Hondius, which has anchored near Tenerife, the largest of the Canary Islands, officials said. One US citizen has tested positive to the virus, while another has mild symptoms.
The WHO has recommended a 42-day quarantine for all passengers, while experts have urged calm, reminding a public scarred from the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic that this virus was far less contagious and posed little risk.
(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney and Lucy Craymer in Wellington; Editing by John Mair and Raju Gopalakrishnan)