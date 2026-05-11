Australia to evacuate, quarantine citizens from virus-stricken cruise ship

Australia will charter a flight to evacuate its citizens from a Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak, with returning passengers quarantined on arrival, the government said on Monday.

Eight people no longer on the Hondius have fallen ill, according to a World Health Organisation tally from Friday, of which six are confirmed to have contracted the virus. Three have died, a Dutch couple and a German national.

Environment Minister Murray Watt said four Australians, one resident of Tenerife and one resident of New Zealand will be repatriated.