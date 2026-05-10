Passengers begin evacuating from hantavirus cruise ship

Groups of passengers and crew disembarked from a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak on Sunday to be evacuated to their respective countries in a process overseen by global health officials and expected to last until Monday.

The passengers, none of whom were showing symptoms of the virus, were taken to Tenerife airport in military buses to be evacuated from the island in government planes sent by their respective countries, government officials said, emphasising that they will have no contact with the public.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended a 42-day quarantine for all passengers from the boat from Sunday.

Planes for the Spanish and French nationals had departed by 11:30 GMT. Canada, the Netherlands, the UK, Turkey, Ireland, and the United States were listed by Spanish health minister Monica Garcia as the next countries to evacuate their citizens, with the Dutch plane also due to take Germans, Belgians and Greeks.