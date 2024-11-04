COLUMN | Lessons from the end of Ezion: Mean Luck as liftboat Teras Lyza goes to court [Offshore Accounts]

Noting that the capsize of a modern liftboat was a high-potential incident that could result in the loss of life if it occurred again (which it tragically did in 2021 when Seacor Power rolled over and sank with the loss of 13 lives), we published a column in December 2019 (here) querying why the Singapore Ministry of Transport (MOT), as flag state authority, had not published an investigation to help the industry learn from this unfortunate event.

We received a reply from a spokesperson for the Singaporean authorities, complaining that our articles were "inaccurate," and explaining why the MOT had not published an investigation report:

"MOT wishes to clarify that MOT's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) received notification in 2018 that the Philippines Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) would conduct the marine safety investigation, being the Coastal State of Occurrence. In accordance with internationally accepted protocols, MARINA subsequently accepted TSIB's interest as a Substantially Interested State (in TSIB's capacity as the flag state's safety investigation authority) to participate in MARINA's investigation."