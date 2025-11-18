Korean yard delivers new FPSO to Petrobras

While P-79 was still under construction at Hanwha Ocean's Geoje facilities on September 3, a platform that was being used for load tests of a winch to be installed on the FPSO buckled under intense weight, causing it to collapse and fall into the water along with the three people standing on it.

One adult male was found unconscious and subsequently pronounced dead in hospital while the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased was later identified as a Petrobras employee.