VESSEL REVIEW | P-78 – Petrobras' new FPSO to support production at Brazil's Buzios field

The floating production storage and offloading unit (FPSO) P-78 recently arrived at the Buzios field in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin off Brazil to commence work on behalf of Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras.

Built by Singapore’s Seatrium, the Liberian-flagged FPSO is the seventh unit planned for the field and will join six other platforms currently in operation: P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, Almirante Barroso, and Almirante Tamandaré.