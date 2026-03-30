Glomar and Cobalt Blue plan deep-sea mineral refinery in the US

Deep-sea mining firm Glomar Minerals and Australia's Cobalt Blue Holdings said on Monday they plan to build a US refinery to process critical minerals extracted from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean within three years.

The move comes amid growing interest in mining the world's seabeds for supplies of nickel, manganese, copper and other critical minerals used to build electronics, weapons and a range of consumer goods, even as the practice has drawn criticism from environmental activists.

Demand for those minerals is expected to jump in coming years, fuelling a push for new and alternative supplies by Washington, Tokyo and other governments seeking to counter Beijing's dominance in the minerals industry.