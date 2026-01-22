The Metals Company seeks US approval to mine international seabed

The Metals Company on Thursday became the first deep-sea miner to seek Washington's approval to mine the international seabed under a streamlined permitting process introduced earlier this week.

Deep-sea mining has the potential to provide large amounts of the minerals needed for electric vehicles and the energy transition, but debate over the environmental damage it may cause has dragged on for decades and prevented licences being issued.

The US Department of Commerce's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday said it would consolidate the licensing and permitting process into a single and ostensibly shorter review.

"Those amended regulations pave a pathway for faster permitting and us moving into commercial production sooner rather than later," Gerard Barron, TMC's CEO, told Reuters.