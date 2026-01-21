US moves to accelerate deepsea mining permits for critical minerals

The Trump administration is pressing ahead on Wednesday with an effort to encourage US exploration of the deep sea by accelerating permitting for companies hunting for critical minerals in international waters.

The effort could help spark a US-led scramble for resources at the deep seabed before global standards covering the relatively new mining techniques are in place.

A newly finalised rule from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration follows the signing of an executive order by US President Donald Trump that was aimed at bolstering the deep-sea mining industry as part of a push to counter China's sweeping control of critical metals.

Under the rule, US officials will consolidate the licensing and permitting process into a single and ostensibly shorter review, according to a government press release that was seen by Reuters.