UK sanctions pipeline operator Transneft on Ukraine war anniversary

Britain sanctioned oil pipeline operator Transneft on Tuesday as part of a package of nearly 300 measures, announcing its largest set of penalties to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The government said Transneft was one of the world's largest pipeline firms and the transporter of more than 80 per cent of Russia's crude exports.

It was targeted to further cut Moscow's energy revenues. The West has imposed tens of thousands of sanctions on Russia, including its oil sector, but has failed to bring Russian oil exports down by any significant amount.

China, India and Turkey still buy Russian oil. "The UK has today taken decisive action to disrupt the critical financing, military equipment and revenue streams that sustain Russia's aggression," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement.