US judge to rule swiftly on Equinor challenge to windfarm halt

A US judge said on Wednesday he would rule quickly on whether to allow Norwegian offshore wind developer Equinor to resume construction of the Empire Wind project off the coast of New York.

This is in a lawsuit over the Trump administration's suspension of the industry in federal waters. Judge Carl Nichols of US District Court in Washington declined to issue an immediate ruling at a hearing.

This came two days after the same court ruled Danish offshore wind developer Orsted could restart work on its nearly completed Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island.

The court decisions in these cases hold high stakes for companies and their shareholders because they could allow multi-billion-dollar projects to be completed. However, the underlying lawsuits and the administration's aversion to offshore wind will continue to create uncertainty.