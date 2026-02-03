US court decision lifts halt on offshore wind construction after Orsted ruling

All five offshore wind projects halted by the Trump administration in December can resume construction following a federal judge's ruling on Monday that cleared Denmark's Orsted to proceed with its Sunrise Wind project off the coast of New York.

Orsted's request for an injunction blocking the Interior Department order was the fifth brought by an offshore wind developer since the December 22 pause on five leases. The agency stopped work on the multi-billion-dollar facilities due to national security concerns around radar interference.

An Interior Department spokesperson said the agency would not comment on pending litigation.

Orsted said in a statement it would resume work immediately but continue with the underlying lawsuit challenging Interior's stop work order. It added it was trying to find a solution to the matter by co-operating with the US administration.