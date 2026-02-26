Technip CEO admits floating wind demand far below expectations

Demand for floating wind turbines is much lower than imagined only three to five years ago, Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton said on Thursday, reflecting broader concerns across the wind power industry.

Ekwil, Technip's joint venture with SBM Offshore that focuses on floating wind power solutions, will be present where projects are made. However, there are very few projects currently, Pieton told reporters in a post-earnings call.

"We were starting to see signs of a slowdown in floating wind power last year," Pieton said, noting the technology is expensive and there is a limited number of environments in which it can operate.