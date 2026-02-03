Orsted retreats from onshore wind to plug financial gaps from offshore setbacks

Danish wind farm operator Orsted said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its European onshore business to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for €1.44 billion ($1.70 billion), boosting its balance sheet.

The sale was part of Orsted's broader efforts - including a $9.4 billion share issue last year - to raise cash and stabilise its finances following US President Donald Trump's crackdown on offshore wind development projects.

It completes a divestment programme, pivoting the company back to offshore wind in its core European markets, where significant capacity is expected to be tendered in coming years.