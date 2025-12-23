Orsted sells stake in Taiwan wind farm for $789m as it faces headwinds

Danish offshore wind developer Orsted has agreed to sell a 55 per cent stake in its Greater Changhua 2 offshore wind farm in Taiwan to life insurance company Cathay in a deal worth around DKK5 billion ($788.74 million), it said on Tuesday.

Orsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, is trying to restore investor confidence as it faces rising costs from supply chain disruptions and inflation, as well as uncertainty wrought by US President Donald Trump's opposition to renewable energy.