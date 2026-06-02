No way out for GE Vernova as court denies its appeal to stop Vineyard Wind work amid payment dispute

A Massachusetts judge on Monday declined to lift an order that forced turbine supplier GE Vernova to continue work on the largest offshore wind farm in New England or to send its dispute with the $4.5 billion project's developer, Vineyard Wind, into arbitration.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp in Boston ruled that nothing had changed since he issued the injunction in April and that Vineyard Wind was contractually allowed to pursue its legal dispute in court in order to obtain urgent relief.

The judge had issued a preliminary injunction requiring GE Vernova to continue work at the behest of Vineyard Wind, which sued GE Vernova after a subsidiary of the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company sent it a notice threatening to terminate their agreement because it had not been paid $360 million.