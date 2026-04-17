Judge tells GE Vernova it cannot walk away from Vineyard Wind project

A Massachusetts judge on Friday blocked GE Vernova from abandoning work on the largest offshore wind farm in New England after developer Vineyard Wind refused to pay over $300 million the turbine supplier says it is owed for the $4.5 billion project.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Peter Krupp in Boston issued a preliminary injunction at developer Vineyard Wind's request preventing a GE Vernova unit from terminating their contract and ceasing work effective April 28.

"The project is at a critical phase and the loss of VW's principal contractor would set the project back immeasurably and threaten VW's financing," Krupp wrote.