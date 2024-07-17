Debris reported off Massachusetts coast after wind turbine suffers blade damage

US offshore windfarm operator Vineyard Wind has confirmed that one of the wind turbines in its offshore energy area off the coast of Massachusetts suffered blade damage, causing debris to fall into the sea and drift towards nearby beaches.
Vineyard Wind said the incident occurred in the evening (local time) of Saturday, July 13. No personnel or third parties were in the vicinity of the turbine at the time, and all employees of the company and its contractors are safe and secure.
Vineyard Wind added that, as part of its permitting, it has detailed plans to guide its response to incidents such as this. Following those protocols, the company established a safety perimeter, and worked with the US Coast Guard to issue a notice to mariners.
GE, as the project’s turbine and blade manufacturer and installation contractor, will now be conducting the analysis into the root cause of the incident.
Vineyard Wind has also mobilised debris recovery teams on Nantucket to survey the southern-facing beaches of the island for the recovery of debris following the incident. The company said it is also working with the coast guard to maintain a safety zone of 500 metres around the impacted turbine offshore.
The debris consists of non-toxic FRP fragments ranging in size from small pieces to larger sections, typically green or white in colour. Any potential debris washing ashore will be pieces one square foot (0.1 square metre) or less, which should only be picked up and collected by patrol teams.
The FRP fragments are not hazardous to people or the environment. However, Vineyard Wind recommends that only its employees or contractors collect and remove the debris.
The US Department of the Interior, via the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, has meanwhile ordered operations at the wind farm to be shut down until further notice. Several beaches have also been closed to allow crews to gather any debris that may have washed ashore since Saturday.