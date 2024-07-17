Debris reported off Massachusetts coast after wind turbine suffers blade damage

Vineyard Wind added that, as part of its permitting, it has detailed plans to guide its response to incidents such as this. Following those protocols, the company established a safety perimeter, and worked with the US Coast Guard to issue a notice to mariners.

GE, as the project’s turbine and blade manufacturer and installation contractor, will now be conducting the analysis into the root cause of the incident.

Vineyard Wind has also mobilised debris recovery teams on Nantucket to survey the southern-facing beaches of the island for the recovery of debris following the incident. The company said it is also working with the coast guard to maintain a safety zone of 500 metres around the impacted turbine offshore.