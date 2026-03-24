Cadeler's profits jump more than three-fold in 2025

Cadeler has published its annual report for 2025, a year in which the company said it maintained high utilisation.

For the full year 2025, Cadeler generated revenue of €620 million (US$720 million), compared to €249 million (US$289 million) in 2024 – an increase of €371 million (US$431 million). The company said the growth was driven by fleet expansion, high utilisation and strong operational activity.

Gross operating profit reached €425 million (US$493 million) for the year, up from €126 million (US$146 million) in 2024, while net profit for the year totalled €280 million (US$320 million), compared to €65 million (US$75 million) the previous year.