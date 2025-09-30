VESSEL REVIEW | Wind Ally – Cadeler’s new turbine installation jackup to be deployed in UK North Sea

After her scheduled mobilisation, the vessel will head directly into operations installing foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea Three offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Cadeler will take on the entire transport and installation scope for the offshore monopile foundations.

The WTIV has an LOA of 162 metres (531 feet), a beam of 60 metres (200 feet), a DP2 system, and a propulsion setup consisting of MGO generators, a 5.2MWh battery pack and four azimuthing thrusters. The propulsion can deliver a transit speed of 11 knots.