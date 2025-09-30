VESSEL REVIEW | Wind Ally – Cadeler’s new turbine installation jackup to be deployed in UK North Sea
Danish offshore installation specialist Cadeler recently took delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV).
Wind Ally is the first unit in a new series of three WTIVs ordered by Cadeler. Construction took place at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry's facilities in Qidong, China. Design work was provided by GustoMSC in compliance with DNV class rules.
After her scheduled mobilisation, the vessel will head directly into operations installing foundations at Ørsted’s Hornsea Three offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Cadeler will take on the entire transport and installation scope for the offshore monopile foundations.
The WTIV has an LOA of 162 metres (531 feet), a beam of 60 metres (200 feet), a DP2 system, and a propulsion setup consisting of MGO generators, a 5.2MWh battery pack and four azimuthing thrusters. The propulsion can deliver a transit speed of 11 knots.
Built to accommodate the world's largest offshore wind turbines
The four triangular truss-type pile legs will enable installation in water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet).
Cadeler said Wind Ally's design is tailored to meet the increasing size and complexity of offshore wind turbines and foundations.
With a deck space of 5,600 square metres (60,000 square feet), payload exceeding 18,000 tons, and a main crane capable of lifting above 3,300 tonnes at 39 metres (130 feet), the WTIV can transport and install up to seven complete 15MW wind turbines, five 20MW turbines, or six sets of XXL monopile foundations per load. This capability can reduce the number and total duration of transits.
To aid in monopile installation, Huisman supplied the WTIV with a storage and upending system as well as the vessel’s main and auxiliary cranes.
The system is designed to maximise monopile storage on the vessel and features adjustable storage cradles that accommodate various monopile diameters and an upending frame that supports monopiles ranging from 80 to 120 metres in length.
The cradle can be height-adjusted to keep the monopiles level with the vessel.
TMC provided the WTIV’s frequency-controlled air compressors, which can help minimise overall power consumption.
The vessel can also accommodate up to 130 crewmembers and installation technicians. A flight deck can accommodate an S92A, S61N, or AW101 helicopter.
Easy shifting between functions
Cadeler said the hybrid design of the vessel allows swift conversion between foundation installation and wind turbine generator installation. This will enable the company to support both installation types without having to deploy additional vessels.
Sister vessel Wind Ace is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, followed by Wind Apex in 2027.