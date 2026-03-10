Mitsui Chemicals scales back as Iran war tightens feedstock supply

Japanese chemical company Mitsui Chemicals has started to cut ethylene production in Japan amid the Iran war, which has reduced the company's feedstock supply because the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, the company said on Tuesday.

Mitsui Chemicals started to cut production from this week at its facilities in Osaka and in Ichihara in Chiba, north of Tokyo, due to an expected drop in naphtha supplies from the Middle East.

Sumitomo Chemical Asia said it issued a force majeure notice this week for methyl methacrylate production after its feedstocks supplier, Singapore petrochemical firm PCS declared force majeure on shipments, as the Middle East war has disrupted maritime transportation and supply chains.