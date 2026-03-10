Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical issues force majeure on supplies due to war-driven shipping delays

Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp (FPCC) has issued a force majeure notice on some of its petrochemical supplies due to feedstock delivery delays stemming from shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Products affected include ethylene and propylene, said FPCC spokesperson KY Lin.

"Our number two and number three crackers are still operating at around 70 per cent for now," Lin said, adding that the refiner is considering shutting one cracker if, "naphtha feedstock does not come at all".

Steam crackers break down feedstocks such as naphtha into smaller molecules like ethylene and propylene, used to make plastics.

FPCC's number two and number three crackers at its Mailiao site can produce up to 1.335 million tonnes per year of ethylene, while its number one cracker is currently not in operation.