Singapore's PCS declares force majeure on shipments due to Middle East war

Singaporean petrochemical firm PCS has declared force majeure on shipments as the Middle East war has disrupted maritime transportation and supply chains, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters and three people with knowledge of the matter.

"The duration and full extent of the force majeure event remains uncertain," PCS said in the letter. Force majeure is a legal term meaning a company cannot fulfil its contracts because of forces outside of its control.

There were no details on what products would be affected.

PCS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is likely to still fulfil some deliveries to customers, though volumes will be curtailed, one of the three sources said, adding that plant operations at its site are still ongoing.