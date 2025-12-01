Indian refiners boost crude throughput in October on higher demand

Indian refiners' crude throughput rose by 6.8 per cent month-on-month in October to 5.50 million barrels per day (22.50 million tonnes), provisional government data showed on Monday. Refinery throughput in September was at 5.15 million barrels per day (21.07 million tonnes).

On a year-on-year basis, refinery throughput gained 5.6 per cent in October. India’s fuel consumption hit a five-month high in October, with demand rising 7.7 per cent from September to 20.17 million tonnes, oil ministry data showed on Friday.