Indian refiner Nayara restores crude processing after EU sanctions

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has ramped up crude processing at its Vadinar refinery to 90 per cent to 93 per cent of capacity, two sources familiar with the matter said, after European Union sanctions curtailed operations earlier this year.

Oil processing at Nayara’s 400,000 barrels per day western India plant dropped to 70 per cent to 80 per cent after the EU sanctioned it in July, denting its exports and leading suppliers such as Iraq and Saudi Arabia to halt crude sales to the company, sources have previously said.