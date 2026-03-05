Hormuz shipping jitters send Asian refining margins soaring

Asian refining margins have surged to their highest since 2022 as Iranian threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have disrupted crude oil flows and forced refineries to cut runs, according to data and analysts.

Oil and gas prices have soared as fallout from the US-Iran war has suspended trade through the chokepoint that typically handles more than 20 per cent of daily global oil supplies.

Singapore's complex refining margins, a proxy for Asia refining profitability, jumped to nearly $30 a barrel on Wednesday as markets were roiled by crude shortages and expectations of further refining run cuts that could tighten fuel supplies, based on data from LSEG.

China and Thailand have also suspended fuel exports that could reduce supply in the region.