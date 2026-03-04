Exxon to send first fuel shipment from US Gulf Coast to Australia

Exxon Mobil is set to ship around 600,000 barrels of fuel from the US Gulf Coast to cover its own import requirements in Australia, the first such shipments by the oil major, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The planned shipments, on a route rarely used for refined products flows, show how severely global oil trade has been impacted by the near-complete halt of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran began striking vessels in the waterway this week in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks on the country.

The medium-range vessels Largo Eagle and Nord Ventura have been booked by Exxon to ship either gasoline, diesel or jet fuel, loading from Houston between March 13 and 16, and between March 15 and 18, two of the four sources said.