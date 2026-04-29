Higher sales of refined fuel and gas lift PetroChina's Q1 results

PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, posted a 1.9 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, citing growing sales of natural gas and refined fuel as well as improved margins in the refining and chemical sector.

The Chinese state oil giant's net income came in at CNY48.33 billion ($7.07 billion), up from CNY47.45 billion a year earlier, a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed. Revenue fell 2.2 per cent to CNY736.4 billion.

Sinopec, the world's largest refiner by capacity, and CNOOC, China's major offshore oil producer, also reported higher net profits this week.

PetroChina's domestic oil production between January and March was unchanged from a year earlier at 197.9 million barrels, or 2.2 million barrels per day, while gas output rose 2.4 per cent to 1,352.6 billion cubic feet.