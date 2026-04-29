CNOOC capitalizes on rising oil prices with $5.7b profit in Q1 2026

China's CNOOC posted a 7.1 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday as the Iran war pushed up global oil prices and the offshore oil and gas major increased its production.

Net income for the January-to-March period was CNY39.14 billion ($5.73 billion), compared with CNY36.56 billion a year earlier, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Revenue rose 8.6 per cent to CNY116.08 billion.

CNOOC, the listed arm of China National Offshore Oil Company, reported total net production at 205.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in the first quarter, up 8.6 per cent from a year earlier, with production increasing from both domestic and overseas operations.