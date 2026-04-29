Sinopec shifts strategy toward exports as domestic refinery rates lag

China's Sinopec on Wednesday said its refinery and petrochemical utilisation rates dropped in the first quarter as the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted feedstock supplies, but its chemical exports are set for strong growth this year.

Sinopec, the world's biggest refiner by capacity, cut refinery utilisation rates between January and March by 7.6 percentage points on an annualised basis to average at around 83 per cent, the company said at an earnings briefing.

Its ethylene utilisation rate stood at 89 per cent in the first quarter, 1.5 percentage points lower than a year earlier, a company executive said.