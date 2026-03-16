FACTBOX | Refineries cut runs as war on Iran disrupts exports

A growing number of refineries and petrochemical companies, mostly in Asia, have cut runs, shut units or declared force majeure as the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupts crude and feedstock exports from the Middle East.

Asian steam crackers, which source more than 60 per cent of their naphtha feedstock from the Middle East, have been quick to declare force majeure on petrochemical supplies to customers.

It takes up to two weeks to restart a steam cracker unit, two operators said, and plants typically don't keep more than one month of feedstock on hand.

Here are some of the latest developments:

China

Sinopec, the world's biggest refiner by capacity, is seeking to cut throughput this month by more than 10 per cent from an original plan in response to a crude supply gap caused by the war in the Middle East, according to sources familiar with its operations.

Throughput is likely to fall by 600,000 to 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) on average in March, the two sources estimated, adding that the cuts excluded losses from plant maintenance that was planned before the war began on February 28.