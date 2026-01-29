Citgo snaps up Venezuelan crude for first time since 2019

US refiner Citgo Petroleum has bought Venezuelan crude oil for the first time since 2019, when it severed ties with its parent, state-run oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 830,000-barrel-per-day refiner, which is expected to be taken over by an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Investment Management to pay Venezuela-linked creditors following a court-ordered auction, has the network in the US that is most fit to process Venezuela's heavy sour oil.

Citgo has been blocked from having access to Venezuelan barrels since 2019. The refiner severed ties with Caracas-headquartered PDVSA months after the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, which the US did not recognise.