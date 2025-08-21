FEATURE | Court auction heats up for Venezuela's refiner Citgo

A US court auction of Venezuelan-owned US refiner Citgo is heating up after delays as bidders raise their offers, good news for creditors seeking compensation from the South American nation for debt defaults and a wave of nationalizations under late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

Citgo is the crown jewel of Venezuela's foreign assets. Last-minute bids have spiced up the competition in the bidding round due to end this month, in contrast to an underwhelming round last year.

Units of commodities house Vitol and hedge fund Elliott Investment Management have recently submitted improved bids to challenge the front-runner, a subsidiary of miner Gold Reserve .

The intensity of the competition led Judge Leonard Stark to extend the bidding period through Friday and reschedule the final hearing on the auction to mid-September.

The case should help repay up to 15 creditors for debt defaults and expropriations by Venezuela. But many involved and observing are unclear about the metrics the court officer overseeing the auction will use to determine the best offer.