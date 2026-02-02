Chinese refiners pivot to Iran as Venezuelan crude shipments stall

Teapots seek Iranian heavy and pars crude

China's independent refiners, who used to be the biggest buyers of Venezuelan crude, have snapped up Iranian heavy crude stored in bonded storage tanks in China and on ships, the sources said.

The refiners, known as teapots and mostly based in the country's eastern Shandong province, prioritised purchases of sanctioned crude because of steep discounts, rather than buying Venezuelan cargoes marketed by Vitol or Trafigura, or heavy grades from Canada, traders said.

The teapots are seeking more shipments of Iranian Heavy and Pars crude grades for delivery to China later in February and March, one of the two sources added. They declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Discounts of Iranian Heavy were about $12 per barrel to Brent, making it the cheapest available substitute, the sources said. Russian Urals, another alternative, traded at a discount of $11 to $12 per barrel below Brent for March delivery into China.

The teapots were unlikely to take up Vitol's offer to Chinese buyers of Venezuelan crude at discounts of roughly $5 per barrel to Brent for April delivery, trade sources said last month, given the sharp increase in prices from a discount of about $15.