Offshore Vessel News Roundup | August 22 – Chinese installation jackups, South Korean FSU conversion contract and more

China's Hengtong Group takes delivery of turbine installation vessel

Chinese cable manufacturer the Hengtong Group has taken delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) built by Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry.

Hengtong Haiyue has a working deck with an area of 4,000 square metres, a fully rotating deck crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 tonnes, and four piling legs that will allow installation at water depths of 70 metres. Also fitted are an electric propulsion system and a DP2 system.

The WTIV, was designed in compliance with China Classification Society rules, will be capable of installing large wind turbines of up to 20 MW capacity.