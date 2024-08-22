Offshore Vessel News Roundup | August 22 – Chinese installation jackups, South Korean FSU conversion contract and more
Two jackup installation vessels have been delivered to Chinese and Danish owners as construction begins on a new cable-laying vessel. Contract awards include one for FSU conversion for a European operator and another for the construction of a new type of installation vessel.
China's Hengtong Group takes delivery of turbine installation vessel
Chinese cable manufacturer the Hengtong Group has taken delivery of a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) built by Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry.
Hengtong Haiyue has a working deck with an area of 4,000 square metres, a fully rotating deck crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 tonnes, and four piling legs that will allow installation at water depths of 70 metres. Also fitted are an electric propulsion system and a DP2 system.
The WTIV, was designed in compliance with China Classification Society rules, will be capable of installing large wind turbines of up to 20 MW capacity.
South Korean firm bags FSU conversion work for European owner
South Korea-based HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HMS) has been selected to convert an LNG carrier into a floating storage unit (FSU) on behalf of an undisclosed European customer. The vessel to be converted was originally built in 2004 and has a cargo capacity of 138,000 cubic metres.
HMS intends to complete the conversion within the first half of 2025. The converted FSU will be deployed in Central America, supplying LNG to onshore thermal power plants.
Chinese yard starts construction of new cable-laying ship
China's Jiangsu Dayang Marine Equipment has begun construction of a new cable-laying vessel ordered by local owner Huaxia Financial Leasing. The vessel will primarily be used for the installation of submarine cables connecting offshore wind farms to onshore distribution facilities in China.
Cadeler welcomes new installation vessel to fleet
Cadeler has taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of jackup wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) ordered by the company from Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.
Wind Peak and its sister vessel Wind Pace, which is currently under construction, are engineered to operate at some of the most challenging offshore installation sites worldwide. Enhanced loading and installation capacity and advanced onboard technologies will enable the vessels to install the largest wind turbines currently being deployed.
Norwind Offshore's owners order energy construction vessel from Norwegian builder
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has secured an order for a new energy construction vessel (ECV) from Wind Energy Construction, a Norwegian company partly owned by the founders and owners of Norwind Offshore. The parties have also agreed on an option for one additional vessel, which can be declared later this year.