Cadeler welcomes new installation vessel to fleet

Wind Peak and its sister vessel Wind Pace, which is currently under construction, are engineered to operate at some of the most challenging offshore installation sites worldwide. Enhanced loading and installation capacity and advanced onboard technologies will enable the vessels to install the largest wind turbines currently being deployed.

With the ability to transport and install seven complete 15MW turbine sets or five sets of 20MW+ turbines per load, the transit capacity reduces the energy intensity of installation and installation time. Cadeler said this ultimately lowers the total cost and carbon footprint of installation per turbine.