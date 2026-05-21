Sea trials begin for Windward Offshore's newest hybrid CSOV

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has begun conducting sea trials of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by German joint venture company Windward Offshore.

Windward Munich is the third in a series of hybrid CSOVs to be acquired by Windward Offshore. Windward Athens, the first vessel in the series, was handed over in late 2025 while Windward Paris, the second in the series, was delivered earlier this year.

As with her sisters, Windward Munich is classed by DNV and sails under the flag of Malta.