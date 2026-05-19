Norwegian yard completes W2W retrofit on Olympic's new CSOV

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has completed retrofitting work on a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to enable it to support unmanned installations on the Norwegian continental shelf.
The CSOV Olympic Notos has now been repurposed as a walk-to-work vessel for unmanned production platforms on the Norwegian continental shelf, where its operator Olympic has secured a five-year charter contract with Aker BP.
The CSOV has been modified to meet the specifications and requirements for servicing unmanned installations, though it is already specially designed to ensure year-round operations in challenging conditions in the North Sea.
The vessel is now equipped with a motion-compensated gangway, enabling personnel to live onboard while ensuring safe and efficient access to offshore installations.
The conversion required extensive integration of new systems and equipment, carried out through close collaboration between Ulstein, Olympic, and Aker BP.
Olympic Notos was delivered in 2024. Like her earlier sister Olympic Boreas, she was built as a hybrid CSOV with variable speed generators and large batteries as well as Ulstein's twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.