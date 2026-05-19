Norwegian yard completes W2W retrofit on Olympic's new CSOV

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has completed retrofitting work on a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to enable it to support unmanned installations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The CSOV Olympic Notos has now been repurposed as a walk-to-work vessel for unmanned production platforms on the Norwegian continental shelf, where its operator Olympic has secured a five-year charter contract with Aker BP.

The CSOV has been modified to meet the specifications and requirements for servicing unmanned installations, though it is already specially designed to ensure year-round operations in challenging conditions in the North Sea.