Norway's Olympic Subsea welcomes second hybrid CSOV in series

Norwegian offshore services provider Olympic Subsea has taken delivery of the second in a series of commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) built by Ulstein Verft.
Like sister vessel Olympic Boreas, which was delivered by Ulstein earlier this year, Olympic Notos was built to a design by Ulstein Design and Solutions. The vessel is notable for having a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large batteries as well as Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.
The CSOV has a length of 89.6 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, a maximum draught of 5.9 metres, a total open deck area of 440 square metres, a warehouse area of 500 square metres, and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel.
The vessel has a hybrid battery propulsion setup and is prepared for methanol fuel to enable low-carbon emissions. The batteries also have a shore power connection, enabling the CSOV to charge its batteries emission-free while in port.
The CSOV also boasts advanced motion compensation and walk-to-work systems, facilitating easy transfers between the vessel and offshore structures. The deck equipment includes an Ampelmann W-type gangway with integrated tower and elevator and a Motus five-tonne, 3D-compensated crane.