Norway's Olympic Subsea welcomes second hybrid CSOV in series

Like sister vessel Olympic Boreas, which was delivered by Ulstein earlier this year, Olympic Notos was built to a design by Ulstein Design and Solutions. The vessel is notable for having a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large batteries as well as Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.

The CSOV has a length of 89.6 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, a maximum draught of 5.9 metres, a total open deck area of 440 square metres, a warehouse area of 500 square metres, and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel.