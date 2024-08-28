Olympic Subsea's newest CSOV floated out

The future Olympic Notos is a sister of Olympic Boreas, which was handed over by Ulstein Verft earlier this year. Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 89.6 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel.

The CSOV will be powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large energy storage systems. It also features Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.