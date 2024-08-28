Olympic Subsea's newest CSOV floated out
Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has floated out the second hybrid commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in a series ordered by Olympic Subsea.
The future Olympic Notos is a sister of Olympic Boreas, which was handed over by Ulstein Verft earlier this year. Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 89.6 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel.
The CSOV will be powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large energy storage systems. It also features Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.
To operate the propulsion system's various power modes, an advanced mode operation system is implemented to support green operation. For charging and emission-free port operations, the vessel is equipped with a fully integrated shore power connection.
Design work on Olympic Boreas and Olympic Notos was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions. Ulstein said the hull shape and the hybrid propulsion system will ensure high operational performance and seakeeping as well as a substantially reduced environmental footprint.