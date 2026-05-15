Malaysian support vessel passes through Strait of Hormuz

A support vessel owned by Malaysian firm Vantris Energy, formerly known as Sapura Energy, passed through the Strait of Hormuz, LSEG shipping data showed on Friday, becoming the fourth ship linked to the country to transit the waterway since the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

The Sapura 1200 was among seven ships that the Malaysian government had sought permission from Iran to clear the strait, which has been mostly closed off since the conflict broke out in late February disrupting global energy supplies, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The ship made its way through the strait, hewing close to the Iranian coastline, before heading for Oman, entering the Muscat port, LSEG data showed.