Acta Marine CSOV to sail under French flag

Acta Marine has reflagged its newly delivered commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Acta Pegasus to France as part of the company's efforts to support the French offshore wind market.

The CSOV is already being operated by Acta Marine France, Acta Marine's French entity established in 2022.

“Choosing the French flag for Acta Pegasus is a deliberate, long‑term commitment,” said Nicolas de Boer, President of Acta Marine France. “Even with limited short‑term activity in French waters, we strongly believe in France’s role within the European offshore wind supply chain.”