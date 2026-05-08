Acta Marine CSOV to sail under French flag

Acta Marine has reflagged its newly delivered commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Acta Pegasus to France as part of the company's efforts to support the French offshore wind market.
The CSOV is already being operated by Acta Marine France, Acta Marine's French entity established in 2022.
“Choosing the French flag for Acta Pegasus is a deliberate, long‑term commitment,” said Nicolas de Boer, President of Acta Marine France. “Even with limited short‑term activity in French waters, we strongly believe in France’s role within the European offshore wind supply chain.”
Acta Pegasus will operate from Montoir-de-Bretagne, supporting offshore wind projects in France. Sister vessel Acta Hercules was recently delivered while Acta Gemini and Acta Aquarius will follow before the end of the second quarter of 2026.
Acta Pegasus has an LOA of 89.6 metres, a moulded beam of 19.2 metres, a design draught of five metres, a moulded depth of 7.6 metres, a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of approximately 6,749.
The DNV-classed CSOV was designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway to be capable of offering comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel.