Offshore Construction

Jan De Nul unveils name of new trenching support vessel

Rendering of Jan De Nul's trenching support vessel Isambard K. Brunel
Rendering of Jan De Nul's trenching support vessel Isambard K. BrunelJan De Nul
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Jan De Nul has confirmed that its newest trenching support vessel will be named Isambard K. Brunel after a famed British engineer from the 19th century.

The vessel will be one of two large platforms that will be used for the installation of subsea cables, complementing Jan De Nul's cable laying vessels Fleeming Jenkin and William Thomson.

Isambard K. Brunel was designed by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions and will be built by China Merchants Heavy Industry.

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Like all recent vessels of Jan De Nul, she will be equipped with technology that the company said can filter up to 99 per cent of nanoparticles from exhaust gases and reduce the amount of polluting substances.

The vessel will be fitted with engines can run on biofuel. In addition, the vessel and its engines can be configured for future operation on methanol.

The vessel's subsea trenching robot will be operated from the deck and will be able to bury cables up to five metres deep.

Europe
Asia
Norway
China
Ulstein Design and Solutions
Jan De Nul Group
Luxembourg
China Merchants Heavy Industry
Isambard K Brunel (vessel)

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