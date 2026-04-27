Jan De Nul unveils name of new trenching support vessel

Jan De Nul has confirmed that its newest trenching support vessel will be named Isambard K. Brunel after a famed British engineer from the 19th century.

The vessel will be one of two large platforms that will be used for the installation of subsea cables, complementing Jan De Nul's cable laying vessels Fleeming Jenkin and William Thomson.

Isambard K. Brunel was designed by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions and will be built by China Merchants Heavy Industry.