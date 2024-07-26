Jan De Nul's newest cable-lay vessel to honour famed mathematician

Jan De Nul has confirmed that its newest cable-laying vessel will be named William Thomson after famed British mathematician and mathematical physicist William Thomson, better known as Lord Kelvin. The vessel is a sister of Fleeming Jenkin, which will be delivered in 2026.
Like Fleeming Jenkin, William Thomson will be 215 metres long and will be able to transport 28,000 tonnes of cables. Jan De Nul said this will make them the largest capacity cable-laying vessels in the world.
The specialised technology on both vessels was designed by Jan De Nul's in-house specialists to facilitate cable-laying in both shallow and ultra-deep waters up to 3,000 metres. The vessels will also be able to handle cable tensions of up to 150 tonnes.
Each vessel will have an advanced dual exhaust filter system, which can remove up to 99 per cent of nanoparticles from emissions using a diesel particulate filter (DPF) and a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) for NOx removal. The system will also significantly reduce exhaust gas pollutants.
A hybrid power plant on board each vessel will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and optimal fuel usage. The plant will combine the generators with a 2.5MWh battery and drive technology, designed for peak load shaving, load smoothening, spinning reserve, and optimised engine loading. Also, the vessels' engines can be powered by biofuel and green methanol in the future.
Jan De Nul claims the ultra-low emission vessel (ULEV) technology will ensure compliance with EU Stage V emission standards for inland waterway vessels. The NOx emissions will also be reduced to such an extent that these vessels will meet even stricter EURO VI emission limits.