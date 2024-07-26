Jan De Nul's newest cable-lay vessel to honour famed mathematician

Jan De Nul has confirmed that its newest cable-laying vessel will be named William Thomson after famed British mathematician and mathematical physicist William Thomson, better known as Lord Kelvin. The vessel is a sister of Fleeming Jenkin, which will be delivered in 2026.

Like Fleeming Jenkin, William Thomson will be 215 metres long and will be able to transport 28,000 tonnes of cables. Jan De Nul said this will make them the largest capacity cable-laying vessels in the world.